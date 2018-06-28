NATION: 5 dead in shooting at Maryland newspaper

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

According to an Associated Press report, police shave confirmed that five people have been killed, with others "gravely injured" in the shooting at the Maryland newspaper.

Original story

The Associated Press is reporting that multiple people were shot Thursday afternoon at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

Reporters at The Capital tweeted that a single individual shot multiple people and that the gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees, according top the AP.

Federal officials have responded to the incident, and Anne Arundel County Police Department officers were searching the building where the shooting was reported. The situation is "active and ongoing" according to the AP.