NATION: Supreme Court upholds Trump Travel Ban

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a discrimination claim against President Donald Trump’s travel ban policy which prohibits travel into the country from several mostly Muslim countries, according to an Associated Press report.

The 5-4 decision upholds Trump’s travel ban though a dissenting justice referred to the ruling as a historic mistake, the AP report states.

The president tweeted his reaction: “Wow!”

According to the AP report, the policy applies to travelers from large Muslim populations including Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. It also affects two non-Muslim countries, North Korea and some Venezuelan government officials and their families.