National Weather Service: Dry thunderstorms prompt Red Flag Warning
From a news release:
Extreme heat impacts are expected to continue through at least Thursday as the longest stretch of hot weather of the season is forecast, the National Weather Service reports. High temperatures will be around 10 to 20 degrees above normal most days.
Sunday may be a few degrees cooler than the rest of the week, though it will still be very hot. There will be little to no overnight relief. With this long duration extreme heat event, significant heat impacts are expected for the general public, especially for those sensitive to the heat, pets, and livestock.
There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms with little to no rainfall over much of NorCal today through tomorrow. These dry thunderstorms could produce fire starts, so a Red Flag Warning has been issued. Isolated afternoon mountain thunderstorms are also possible over the Sierra Crest through Tuesday.
KEY POINTS
Impacts
- The entire population could be impacted by long duration extreme heat with little to no relief overnight
- Heat related illness to humans, pets, and livestock likely with extended outdoor exposure
- Isolated thunderstorms across the Valley, foothills, and mountains could start new fires
Forecast Confidence
- High for long duration extreme heat event through next week
- High for fire weather concerns due to thunderstorms with little to no rainfall across the Valley, foothills, and mountains today (updated)
- Medium for isolated afternoon Sierra thunderstorms through early next week
Timing
- Sunday – Thursday
- Long duration extreme heat event today through Thursday with moderate to extreme heat risk impacts
- High temperatures: Valley 102-112°, foothills 93-107°
- Little to no overnight relief with minimum temperatures in the Valley and foothills in the 70s to low 80s
- Fire weather concerns due to possibility of thunderstorms with little to no rainfall over the entire Valley, foothills, and Sierra today through tomorrow morning (timing updated; see Thunderstorms.png)
- Isolated afternoon thunderstorms possible over the Sierra Crest through Tuesday
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User