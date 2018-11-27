National Weather Service issues winter storm warning for Truckee-Tahoe area

The National Weather Service Office in Reno issued a winter storm warning for Truckee and the greater Lake Tahoe area on Tuesday afternoon, which will be in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30.

The weather service has forecast 3 to 6 inches of snow at the Lake Tahoe level and 1 to 2 feet of snow at elevations above 7,000 feet. Wind gusts as high as 60 mph are also forecast for higher elevations in the Sierra.

Travel should be avoided if possible, according to the weather service, which also issued a winter storm warning for Mono County, including Bridgeport, Coleville, and Mammoth Lakes.

Chain controls were in place on Interstate 80 between Kingvale and the Donner Lake Interchange on Tuesday afternoon, according to a post from the California Department of Transportation, but have since been lifted.

For the latest road conditions, call 511 or visit dot.ca.gov/d3/.