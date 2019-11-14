NDOT begins installing ‘Welcome to Nevada’ monument, delays today on SR 28

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Drivers in Crystal Bay should expect delays Thursday, Nov. 14 on Nevada State Route 28.

The Nevada Department of Transportation will be closing a lane from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. while they install a new “Welcome to Nevada” Monument.

Similar monuments, constructed of stainless and weathering steel with natural rock or concrete bases, have been constructed on U.S. 395 near Topaz Lake and Bordertown earlier this year.

While all of the monuments feature the Nevada state name, state silhouette and “Battle Born” motto, the Crystal Bay monument while also replicate the heavy timber and stone construction that’s popular in local construction in order to match the unique surrounding environment.

The monuments are meant to make a notable first impression to visitors, enhance the scenery and reflect the culture of the community.

