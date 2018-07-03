NDOT suspends work on Highway 28 near Incline Village

With the July 4 holiday expected to bring an influx of visitors to the Tahoe Basin, the Nevada Department of Transportation recently announced it will suspend work on Nevada Route 28 south of Incline Village.

Work on the shared-use path along the highway will largely be suspended the week of July 2-6. Crews may conduct minor work along the path if conditions allow; however, traffic control will not be in effect.

The pathway will remain closed to the public for safety reasons. Additionally, the Memorial Point parking lot and restroom also will remain closed. NDOT encourages visitors to access beaches and trails through designated recreation and parking areas off of the roadside.

Work will occur through Friday, June 29, as traffic flow allows. Motorists should continue to anticipate delays of 20 to 30 minutes with one-lane flagger-controlled closures in multiple locations.

The schedule will resume Sunday night through Friday afternoon with single lane 24-hour flagger-controlled closures, according to NDOT.

The multi-year project will build a 3-plus mile shared-use path from the southern end of Incline Village to Sand Harbor State Park. Three new parking areas near the Ponderosa Ranch and Tunnel Creek Café will provide safer parking options.

Recommended Stories For You

More than 2.5 million vehicles a year travel on the highway, according to NDOT, mixing with as many as 2,000 pedestrians and bicyclists who park and recreate near the roadside on peak days, creating safety and accessibility concerns on the highway.

Project information is available at http://www.nevadadot.com/SR28 or by calling 775-888-7000.