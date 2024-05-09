Nearly 2.7 million in tourism-generated funding approved for four projects in North Lake Tahoe

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Four investment projects in eastern Placer County amounting to nearly 2.7 million were approved Tuesday by the Placer County Board of Supervisors to advance regional goals including improved transportation and recreation.

Revenue from Tahoe’s Transient Occupancy Tax is being used to fund the projects, which were solicited, vetted and recommended through the North Tahoe Community Alliance Board of Directors, the TOT committee and the Capital Projects Advisory committee and moved forward via the TOT-TBID Dollars at Work annual grant cycle.

The board approved a total of $2,680,000 in TOT funds for the following projects over the next year:

$250,000 in TOT funding for the North Tahoe Recreation Access Plan Project led by Placer County in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service

$2 million to construct Martis Valley Trail Segment 3F via the Northstar Community Services District

$400,000 to construct Phase 2 of the Tahoe Cross Country Lodge project overseen by the Tahoe Cross Country Ski Education Association

$30,000 to construct North Tahoe Mountain Biking Trails / FS 73 Bypass via the Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association in partnership with U.S. Forest Service

“It’s partnerships, like this one with the U.S. Forest Service and Northstar, that really ensure we’re getting the most out of our TOT contributions,” said District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson. “These projects are an important addition to our community to ensure additional recreation opportunities and more importantly, alternative transportation options for residents and visitors alike.”

In 2021, the North Tahoe Recreation Access Plan identified over 20 existing access locations to public lands that need improvements to recreational trails, trailheads and related facilities. Today’s approved contract will allocate $250,000 to improve the existing infrastructure at the site located off Thelin Drive in Truckee.

Two million dollars of TOT funding will go to the Martis Valley Tail, which is a 10-mile paved class 1 multiple-use trail through Martis Valley and the Northstar California resort that climbs to the ridgeline of the Lake Tahoe Basin. This agreement will fund the construction of Segment 3F, which will complete the trail from Northstar Castle Peak parking lots to The Village at Northstar.

The board also approved $400,000 to fund the Tahoe Cross Country Lodge project. This includes project management, contracting and consulting for the relocation and adaptive reuse of a historic 1930’s home as Tahoe Cross Country’s new, year-round outdoor recreation trailhead and community gathering place.

Finally, the board approved $30,000 to construct one mile of a singletrack trail to connect the bottom of the Antone Meadows area to the Whoop-de-doo Trail and the Tahoe Rim Trail Painted Rock section. This trail connection is three miles northwest of Tahoe City and the project is in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service.Earlier in April, the NTCA Board of Directors voted to approve nine Tourism Business Improvement District projects for $1,638,669. Read more about those projects here .

Learn more about TOT funding and projects in North Lake Tahoe by clicking here . Visit TOT-TBID Dollars At Work for more information..