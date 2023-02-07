Nearly 200 skiers turn out for Tahoe Rim Tour

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The annual Tahoe Rim Tour was held at the end of January, challenging Nordic skiers in a point-to-point race from North Tahoe High School to Northstar California.

The 26-kilometer race took competitors along the ridgeline above Lake Tahoe and has been held since 2008, making the event is the second longest running classic ski race in the Far West region.

This year it would be 12-year-old Tahoe local Elio Adriani taking first place in the skate division. Adriani reached the finish line in 1 hour, 40 minutes, 15 seconds. Jeff Patrick was next to the finish line with a time of 1:40:45 and David Cahill was third with a time of 1:43:24.

On the women’s side, Michelle Miller, 52, took first place with a time of 2:06:38. Leslie Young was second with a time of 2:08:27, and Nina Brandt was third with a time of 2:10:43.

In classic skiing, Wyatt Fereday took first place with a time of 1:46:41. Matt Nistler was second, reaching Northstar in 1:51:32, and Tav Streit was third with a time of 1:54:56.

Local Nordic racer Quinn Lehmkuhl took the women’s win with a time of 1:55:57. Isabel Caldwell was runner-up with a time of 2:12:19, and Emily Blackmer was third with a time of 2:16:26.

In total, nearly 200 competitors turned out for Sunday’s Tahoe Rim Tour. On race day, organizers had to scramble to find a way to transport racers after the bus company they contracted canceled due to the weather. The Northstar transportation team filled in, donating a bus to transport racers back to Tahoe City.

“Receiving a phone call from our bus provider at 9:15 race morning informing us that the shuttle bus has been canceled is the stuff of a race director’s nightmares,” said Far West Nordic Board President and Tahoe Rim Tour Race Director Spencer Eusden in a statement. “I was incredibly humbled at how polite and understanding all of the racers were when informed about this significant inconvenience.”

Far West said it will be refunding racers $15, which was the cost to cover the shuttle.

Far West Nordic will next host the 10th Mountain Division Biathlon at ASC Training Center on Feb. 11. For more information, visit farwestnordic.org.

Truckee girls ski to win at Royal Gorge

In high school Nordic racing, the Truckee girls’ team raced to a first-place finish at Royal Gorge Cross-Country Resort, edging rivals North Tahoe by three points.

Maggie Cooke led the Wolverines with a runner-up finish, posting a time of 17:10.1. Teammate Keira Scott was third with a time of 17:45.2, Jayna Palmer was fourth with a time of 17:48.6 and Adriana Deluna took ninth with a time of 21:00.7.

North Tahoe’s Alice Jowers took home first overall, finishing the race with a time of 16:43.0 to top the field of skiers by more than 27 seconds. Kalena Steve took fifth place with a time of 18:02.4, Annika Johnston was sixth with a time of 18:43.8, and Hannah Ascher was seventh with a time of 19:23.7.

Lainey Lowden led Incline with a time of 20:51.5 to take eighth place. Sasha Pickett led South Tahoe with a time of 21:53.6 to take 10th.

On the boys’ side, Truckee’s Quinn Holan captured first place with a time of 14:36.9. North Tahoe’s Sven Halvorsen took third with a time of 14:50.7. North Tahoe also had Graham Snideman take 10th with a time of 15:53.5.

Last race’s winner, Sugar Bowl’s Matteus Sokulsky took fourth place with a time of 15:02.3. Teammate Pascal Wettermark took sixth with a time of 15:23.1 and Walker Rawlinson was ninth with a time of 15:51.9.

Mammoth took the team win. Sugar Bowl was second, North Tahoe was third, and Truckee was fourth.

High School Nordic racing will head to Mammoth on Friday.