Nearly 2,400 without power following crash on Northwoods Boulevard (UPDATE)

A vehicle struck a power pole on Northwoods Boulevard between Oslo Drive and Hansel Avenue this morning, resulting in the loss of power for nearly 2,400 Truckee Donner PUD customers in the Tahoe Donner area.

Courtesy of Truckee Police Department

*Update 3 p.m.: Southbound lane of Northwoods Boulevard reopened

The southbound lane of Northwoods Boulevard will be reopened following a vehicle crash earlier this morning, according to an update from the Truckee Police Department. The northbound lane, however, remains closed. The Truckee Donner Public Utility District and utility crews will remain in the area conducting repairs.

*Update 1 p.m.: Northwoods Boulevard closed, traffic controls in place throughout afternoon

The Truckee Police Department issued an update regarding a vehicle crash at 8:45 am this morning in Tahoe Donner on Northwoods Boulevard near Oslo Drive, which knocked out power for nearly 2,400 customers of the Truckee Donner Public Utility District.

“The exact cause of the traffic accident remains unknown. During the initial investigation it appears that a single vehicle left the roadway and collided with a power pole. The initial indication is that the driver may have had a medical event and speed was not a factor in the accident. The investigation is on-going and the specific details of the accident and the drivers name will not be released,” said the department in its update.

“We want to thank everyone for their patience during the road closure. It is anticipated that there will be continued road closures and traffic control in the area of the accident throughout the afternoon as work crews replace the power pole.”

Orignal post

Nearly 2,400 customers of the Truckee Donner Public Utility District have been without power since about 9 a.m. following a collision on Northwoods Boulevard between Oslo Drive and Hansel Avenue.

Earlier this morning a vehicle struck a power pole on Northwoods Boulevard, according to the Truckee Police Department, resulting in downed power lines in the roadway, the closure of a stretch of Northwoods Boulevard in the area, and loss of power for 2,394 customers in the Tahoe Donner area.

Power in the area south of where the collision took place should be back on within the next hour, said the Truckee Donner Public Utility District during a 10:30 a.m. phone call with the Sun, while the area north of the collision is expected to be without power for a few more hours.

Northwoods Boulevard between Oslo Drive and Hansel Avenue is expected to remain closed for two to three hours, according to a 10:30 a.m. phone call with Truckee Police Department Support Services Manager Dan Olsen, while emergency personnel work to clear the scene.