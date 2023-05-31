‘Networking to Your Strengths’ is theme for Truckee Chamber’s Lunch & Learn program
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Chamber’s June Lunch & Learn program will be centered around the theme of “Networking to Your Strengths.”
This engaging and interactive event from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, aims to equip professionals with the knowledge and skills to leverage their unique strengths for effective networking.
Networking is an essential tool for professional success, and understanding how to utilize your strengths can make a significant impact on your networking efforts.
The Lunch & Learn program will feature a thought-provoking presentation by Susan Giacobazzi, founder of Love Your 5, followed by a roundtable discussion and a valuable share-out opportunity.
This Lunch & Learns is open to professionals from all backgrounds and industries who are interested in enhancing their networking skills. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lunch and come prepared to actively participate in the discussion and share their own experiences and insights.
Lunch & Learn meetings are free to chamber members and $20 for future members. The Truckee Chamber provides drinks and dessert.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.