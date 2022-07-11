Neu named to Dean’s List at St. Michael’s College
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Magnolia Neu was named to the 2022 spring semester Dean’s List at Saint Michael’s College and was also a graduate in May.
Neu, from Truckee and also a North Tahoe graduate, majored in business administration. Neu was a star skier for North Tahoe’s alpine team.
Saint Michael’s College is a selective, Catholic college just outside Burlington, Vermont.
