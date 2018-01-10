Nevada adds $34.35 million to Medicaid management system

The Board of Examiners on Tuesday, Jan. 9, approved adding $34.35 million to three different contracts needed to finalize the new Medicaid Management Information System.

That brings the total amount of those three contracts to $439.2 million.

Marta Jensen, administrator of the Health Care Financing and Policy division, said the cost of the new system is being paid for by the federal government.

Two of the contracts are required by the federal government to provide independent validation of the new system. She said the vast majority of that total, $422.8 million, goes to HP Enterprise Services, the company actually building the MMIS that will replace Nevada’s aging Legacy system. She said it’s currently scheduled to “go live” next February.

Until then, she said the existing system must be kept up to date and functioning so providers are paid “timely and appropriately.”

Phase one of the new system is already on line, handling Medicaid enrollment, as is Phase 2, which handles prior authorizations for medical services.

