Nevada County accepting applications for 2nd round of Outdoor visitor Safety Funds

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Nevada County is seeking proposals for its Outdoor Visitor Safety Fund Grant Program, providing up to $434,000 in one-time grants, to respond to the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic by funding projects to promote public health and safety at impacted outdoor recreation destinations.

“We’ve seen an increase in the usage of our recreation areas the past few years, and this funding has given our community partners the ability to address those impacts,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Ed Scofield. “I’m looking forward to seeing the much-needed safety improvements and additional parking at the Bear Yuba Land Trust’s Adam Ryan Preserve in Alta Sierra and to seeing the additional projects we can fund in this second round.”

The county seeks proposals to the Outdoor Visitor Safety Fund for high-impact projects or programs that can be implemented in 2023 and/or 2024.

— Proposals must address unmet needs at outdoor recreation sites and promote public health and public safety; and should support economic development, enhance equitable access, promote environmental sustainability, address climate change adaptation, and promote resilience.

— Competitive proposals should be collaborative, highly leveraged, and “shovel-ready” for either the 2023 and/or 2024 recreation seasons.

Nevada County recognizes the connection between the economic resilience of our community, the health of ecosystems, tourism and outdoor recreation, and the timely opportunity to support community health, safety, economy, environment, and resilience. The County has experienced a dramatic increase in people accessing open spaces. In April 2021, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors allocated 30% of its federal American Rescue Plan Act allotment, $5.8 Million, to promote Community & Economic Resiliency. The package includes four grant programs, including the Outdoor Visitor Safety Fund, funded in part by ARPA, and one loan program.

Eligible Entities

ARPA-eligible entities include nonprofit organizations, for-profit businesses, and special- purpose districts. State and Federal agencies may be eligible depending on available general fund monies.

Grant Focus

The primary focus will be on infrastructure or outdoor recreation management projects or programs located at major trailheads, staging areas and river crossings such as (but not limited to): South Yuba River destinations (e.g., Purdon’s Crossing, Edward’s Crossing, and Lang’s Crossing); snow-play areas on Highway 80 near Donner Summit; major trailheads throughout the county; Bear River at Dog Bar; and impacted areas on the Truckee River. Possible projects might include improvements at trailheads, recreational corridors or staging and gathering areas such as signage, toilets, lighting, parking improvements, land management to reduce fire danger or impacts of visitation, waste management solutions, urgent/emergency maintenance of outdoor recreation sites, etc. The completion of CEQA or NEPA will be considered as well.

The Board of Supervisors awarded the first round of Outdoor Visitor Safety Fund grants totaling $415,570 on June 28, 2022. To view the list of past recipients and project descriptions, visit http://www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/Recreation .

Grant Amount

Outdoor Visitor Safety Fund grants are expected to range from $10,000-$100,000 and will be capped at $200,000.

Timeline

The RFP was released on Feb. 8, with proposals due by 5 p.m. March 15. Awards will be announced in June. ARPA funds must be obligated (i.e., under contract) by Dec. 31, 2024, and funds must be expended with all work performed and completed by Dec. 31, 2026.

More Information

The RFP will be available Purchasing Page of MyNevadaCounty.Com by scrolling down to “open bids” to find the link: Purchasing | Nevada County, CA (mynevadacounty.com)

Technical assistance is being provided by the County through a virtual applicant’s conference on Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. Interested entities will have an opportunity to submit questions regarding the requirements outlined in this RFA. While attendance is not mandatory, interested applicants are highly encouraged to attend.

For more information, visit http://www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/Recreation .