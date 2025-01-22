Nevada County addresses misinformation about Hope Ridge House

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Recent community discussions have surfaced inaccuracies regarding the property at 12255 Sierra Drive. Contrary to claims circulating on social media, this site is not a homeless shelter, transitional housing, substance use treatment center, warming shelter, or halfway house, according to Nevada County.

On Jan. 14, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors voted to apply for a grant to potentially purchase the Sierra Drive property. This effort supports a vision to create Hope Ridge House, a permanent supportive housing initiative for local residents experiencing or at risk of homelessness. The property is currently leased by the County and operated by AMI Housing (AMIH), ensuring alignment with residential zoning laws.

What is Hope Ridge House?

Hope Ridge House offers long-term housing for community members with ties to Truckee. Residents sign leases, pay rent, and receive case management services, including life skills coaching, mental health support, and employment assistance. A live-in house manager and on-site case manager ensure a safe and supportive environment.

Key Facts about Hope Ridge House:

Safety First: Hope Ridge House prohibits violent felons, arsonists, and sexual offenders.

Hope Ridge House prohibits violent felons, arsonists, and sexual offenders. Community-Focused: Residents are individuals with local ties who are working toward stability and self-sufficiency.

Residents are individuals with local ties who are working toward stability and self-sufficiency. Zoning Compliance: The project adheres to all residential zoning regulations.



Truckee’s recent Point-in-Time Count revealed about 30 individuals experiencing homelessness, with no local permanent supportive housing options available. By contrast, western Nevada County has 18 housing sites serving 221 residents. Hope Ridge House addresses this critical service gap with a model proven effective nationwide.

Nevada County is actively developing an operational plan for Hope Ridge House, incorporating community input. A neighborhood forum will be held in February to answer questions, address concerns, and provide updates. For more details, visit the Hope Ridge House project page or contact Nevada County Health and Human Services at 530-807-7792.