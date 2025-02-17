Nevada County Arts Council announces new Poet Laureate from Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Nevada County Arts Council announces the appointment of Truckee-based writer and educator Karen Terrey as the 2025 Nevada County Poet Laureate.

The transition will be marked by two celebratory “Passing of the Laurels” events—one at each end of the county—honoring both outgoing Poet Laureate Kirsten Casey and welcoming Terrey into her new role. These gatherings, filled with poetry and camaraderie, underscore the ongoing vibrancy of Nevada County’s literary community.

Karen Terrey – Nevada County Poet Laureate Provided

A Poet with a Passion for Connection

Chosen from a competitive pool of applicants, Terrey was selected by a committee of literary and arts professionals, along with Nevada County Library staff. Her deep-rooted commitment to the region’s literary scene, her published works, and her vision for community engagement made her the ideal candidate.

“This is such an honor, especially following in the footsteps of Kirsten Casey,” shares Terrey. “I’m excited to connect, spark, and catalyze the work and magic of poetry in our many communities. As an artist, being a literary citizen and fostering a sense of belonging is what drives me. My goal is to bring poetry’s power of voice and inspiration into daily life. I’m giddy with the possibilities!”

Terrey, who earned her MFA from Goddard College in 2007, founded Tangled Roots Writing, a hub for literary mentorship and workshops. She teaches poetry and creative writing at Sierra College’s Tahoe-Truckee Campus, and her efforts to bridge communities through writing have included co-hosting a literary reading series in Truckee and leading a popular workshop series in partnership with the Truckee Library, Truckee Cultural District, Nevada County Library, and the Senior Center.

Her poetry collection, Bite and Blood (Finishing Line Press, 2015), reflects her distinctive voice—one that she hopes to amplify in this new role. “Poetry is a powerful agent of change,” says Terrey. “I hope to serve as a bridge, fostering inclusivity and connection through the written and spoken word.”

Celebrating a Legacy of Poets

The Nevada County Poet Laureate Program was launched in 2017 alongside Sierra Poetry Festival, with its inaugural honoree, Molly Fisk, setting a high bar by securing an Academy of American Poets Laureate Fellowship and curating the acclaimed California Fire and Water: A Climate Crisis Anthology.

Subsequent laureates, Chris Olander (2019-2021) and Kirsten Casey (2021-2024), further enriched the region’s literary scene—Olander through prolific writing and his 2021 poetry collection Twilight Roses, and Casey through her role with California Poets in the Schools and as lead trainer for Poetry Out Loud county judges.

A Community Celebration: The Passing of the Laurels

Nevada County’s literary community will come together to celebrate this transition of poetic leadership at two special events:

Tuesday, March 4 | 5:30 PM | Alibi Truckee Featuring a conversation and poetry reading by Karen Terrey and Poet Laureate emerita Kirsten Casey, followed by an open mic hosted by Terrey.

Saturday, March 29 | 6:30 PM | The Stone House, Nevada City The Western Nevada County Passing of the Laurels Ceremony will serve as the culminating event of the Sierra Poetry Festival Pub Crawl, blending literary revelry with poetic inspiration.

A Shared Vision for Poetry’s Future

Reflecting on the significance of the Poet Laureate role, Nick Wilczek, Nevada County Librarian, shares:

“We are thrilled to celebrate our partnership with the Nevada County Arts Council and welcome Karen Terrey as our new Poet Laureate. Poetry has the power to connect, inspire, and enrich our community, and we look forward to the creativity and passion Karen brings to the position.”

As Terrey steps into her new role, she brings a vision of poetry as a unifying force—one that weaves together the voices of Nevada County’s diverse communities, from Truckee to Grass Valley to Nevada City and beyond.

Join us as we celebrate this new chapter in Nevada County’s poetic legacy.