Nevada County Arts Council welcomes Kellie Cutler as new Program Manager

Kellie Cutler



TRUCKEE, Calif. – Nevada County Arts Council and Truckee Arts Alliance announced the hiring of Kellie Cutler as Truckee Cultural District’s Program Manager, a new position at the heart of one of the state’s coveted California Cultural Districts. Cutler brings to this inaugural role 23 years of nonprofit leadership experience in the Tahoe region focused on strategic planning, fundraising, community collaboration and organizational capacity building.

The role of Truckee Cultural District’s Program Manager is the result of one-time funding from the State of California and follows a long-time intention to invest in the fourteen inaugural California Cultural Districts, following new legislation in 2016 under Assembly Bill 189.

“Managed by the California Arts Council, and supported by the California Cultural Districts Coalition, the idea is to advocate among legislature for permanent funding, and funding to support new cultural districts that represent and support California’s diverse populations. We know that where culture thrives, so do people. The social and economic impacts of the arts are manifold but need baseline public funding to support sustainable community outcomes and growth. We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Kellie back into the fold, following years of experience in arts administration and non-profit management,” said Eliza Tudor, Executive Director at Nevada County Arts Council.

The Truckee Cultural District Program Manager will initially report to Nevada County Arts Council’s Executive Director, supporting the work of multiple partners with a stake in the welfare of the Truckee community. These include the Town of Truckee, Truckee Chamber, Truckee Downtown Merchants Association, Truckee Arts Alliance, and Eastern Nevada County arts organizations and artists. They will embrace a multi-sector approach to post-pandemic economic and social recovery, and will thrive in the promotion, elevation, and amplification of the creative sector to showcase the arts as a cornerstone of community development.

“I am excited to have been selected for this important role that contributes to what makes Truckee such a special place to live and visit. I am looking forward to working with Nevada County Arts Council, Truckee Arts Alliance and partners to be a part of advancing access and equity in the arts, and achieving relationship building, advocacy, community engagement and cultural planning goals,” said Cutler.

Cassie Hebel, Executive Director at Truckee Downtown Merchants Association and a member of Truckee Arts Alliance’s Advisory, said “The Truckee Cultural District (TCD) is an invaluable project of the Truckee Arts Alliance (TAA) in collaboration with the Town of Truckee, Nevada County Arts Council, and Truckee Chamber of Commerce, among other organizations working to ensure the arts are involved in the fabric of Truckee. As TCD’s first Program Manager, Kellie Cutler comes to the position with years of experience that will enhance TAA’s ability to represent, advocate, and inspire local artists for the economic vitality of our community.”

Truckee Arts Alliance inspires, catalyzes and advocates for art and culture in Truckee and Eastern Nevada County. It engages the Truckee arts community as one sound “voice” for the arts and supports the work of Truckee Cultural District under the California Cultural District Program.

Nevada County Arts Council, by resolution of Nevada County Board of supervisors, is State-Local Partner with California Arts Council. A 501c3 not-for-profit organization, it facilitates collaborative efforts that promote and sustain the visual, literary and performing arts of Nevada County to advance the cultural, social and economic life of our community for all.

More information on the role of Truckee Cultural District, Truckee Arts Alliance and Nevada County Arts Council can be found http://www.nevadacountyarts.org .