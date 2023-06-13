Nevada County asks for feedback on countywide recreation projects

TRUCKEE, Calif. -Nevada County invites residents and visitors countywide to share project ideas to improve recreation. Take the survey online or at community events and locations, now through July 7. All ideas are welcome.

Nevada County and its partners are asking for input on recreation projects, programs, policies, or solutions that may enhance recreation access, support health and safety, preserve natural resources,and increase economic vitality.

This survey is the second opportunity for the public to participate in the development of the Nevada County Recreation and Resiliency Master Plan, led by the Nevada County Community Development Agency and consultants Design Workshop.

The Master Plan, once complete, will identify recreation needs and articulate a long-term vision for managing open spaces and recreation resources that range from local parks, playgrounds, sports fields,and facilities to rivers, trails, and outdoor access. Additionally, the plan will address environmental and human-related impacts including, but not limited to, wildfires, natural disasters, drought, a changing climate, and increased visitation.

Submit your project ideas via the survey at http://www.NevadaCountyRecreation.com/projectideas or visit a kiosk at any Nevada County library branch, various recreation facilities, or community spaces and events. To receive notifications on ways to participate and the latest information, please signup at http://www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/Recreation .

Source: Nevada County