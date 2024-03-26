Nevada County Assessor urges businesses to file Business Property Statement to avoid penalty

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Assessor Rolf Kleinhans reminds business owners in Nevada County that there are less than five weeks to file your Business Property Statement with the Assessor’s Office. The Statement filing period is open from January 1 through April 1, with May 7, 2024, being the last day to file without a 10% penalty. Businesses can file their Business Property Statements (BOE 571-L) electronically, or by filling out a paper form.

Who Must File?

If the Assessor sends you a notice to file letter, the law requires that you either eFile your statement, or complete, sign and return a paper statement to the Assessor’s Office. Also, any business that owns Personal Property and/or Fixtures having a total combined cost of $100,000 or more is required to file a Business Property Statement even if the Assessor does not request that you file one.

Filing Electronically

Notice to file letters were mailed out in late January with the pertinent information required for electronic filing. One of the biggest advantages is that once a business enters the prior year acquisition cost information into the eFile system, the information will automatically be carried forward each year, saving the business time and resources. Another advantage is that the business will receive confirmation that their Business Property Statement has successfully been filed, giving the business owner peace of mind.

Filing and Mailing a Paper Statement

Businesses may choose to download a paper Business Property Statement through the e-filing web portal if you have received a notice to file letter. Please note that all information, including prior year costs, will have to be entered on the form every year. Paper forms must be filled out, signed, and postmarked or delivered to our office by the May 7 deadline, or they will be considered late and subject to a 10% penalty. Paper Business Property Statements can also be downloaded by visiting Cal Assessor eForms and then typing in “571-L” to download a fillable form.

Need More Help?

For additional information please visit our Business Property webpage. If you need us to re-send the notice to file letter or have any further questions, please email us at business.property@nevadacountyca.gov or call 530-265-1259.