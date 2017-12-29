Nevada County authorities find psilocybin mushrooms, LSD, guns during search; 2 arrested

Nevada County authorities say they found almost an ounce of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, along with methamphetamine, LSD and assault rifles, after searching a Peardon Road home this week.

Joseph William Axtell, 60, and Duke John Charlesworth, 51, both of Smartsville, each face charges of possession of a controlled substance while armed. Axtell faces an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance, and Charlesworth has a charge of possession of a controlled substance for sale, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Authorities found the suspected drugs and weapons Wednesday after serving a search warrant on an RV parked in the 10000 block of Peardon Road. They found almost 2 ounces of meth and digital weighing scales, along with the mushrooms and 13 firearms, two of them AR15s, authorities said.

“That’s not something we typically come across,” Capt. Shannan Moon said of the mushrooms and LSD.

Deputies arrested both men without incident, Moon added.

Axtell’s arrest comes about a year after authorities dropped a robbery charge against him, reports state.

In that April 2016 case a man alleged that Axtell robbed him at gunpoint, taking three vehicles, a TV and cell phone. Prosecutors later dropped the charge because they couldn’t find the accuser, leaving Axtell to face only a probation violation, reports state.

Charlesworth in February 2015 pleaded no contest to evading a peace officer, resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license. The plea stemmed from a high-speed motorcycle chase the month before, reports state.

In that case a judge sentenced Charlesworth to 75 days in jail, followed by three years’ probation.