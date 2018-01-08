Nevada County authorities: Nevada City man fires shotgun into his house

A Nevada City man accused of firing a shotgun into his own home remained in jail Sunday, Jan. 7, on weapons and child cruelty accusations, authorities said.

Patrick Clarke Michael, 32, is charged with willfully discharging a firearm with gross negligence and child cruelty. Arrested early Sunday, he remained in jail that day on $50,000 in bond, Nevada County Jail reports state.

No one was hurt in the incident, Sgt. Mike Vingom said.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michael after responding around 4 a.m. to a property dispute in the 10000 block of Banner Lava Cap Road, Vingom said.

Michael, who lives at the property, and another person got involved in the dispute over a trailer with two people who arrived at his home, Vingom said.

At some point Michael fired a shotgun through his kitchen window, the sergeant said.

“He also proceeded to negligibly discharge the firearm again inside the house,” he added.

Recommended Stories For You

Deputies interviewed people after arriving, learning that two children were inside the home at the time.

Authorities seized the 12-gauge shotgun and arrested Michael, Vingom said.