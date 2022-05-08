Nevada County authorities searching for suspect in connection with abduction, shooting

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol on Sunday were searching for a suspect in connection with an abduction and shooting, authorities said.

According to CHP officer Jason Bice, CHP had three ground units and a helicopter assisting in the search. The incident happened in the area of the Country Store on Tyler Foote Road. Bice said he believes authorities known who the suspect is.

“They are still searching for a suspect,” Bice said at 2:20 p.m. Sunday.

According to scanner traffic, the victim may have been located.

This is a developing story. Check back with The Union for updates.