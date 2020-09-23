Nevada County awards $1.5 million to anchor institutions

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved $1.5 million in grants to seven “anchor institutions” from its $10 million in state coronavirus relief funds.

Six nonprofit organizations, one business and the town of Truckee were approved for the funding out of 26 applications seeking nearly $5 million in total.

Truckee received $400,000 to fund its “Winter Wonderland” space meant to support businesses in downtown Truckee.

“This project will allow us to adapt the Historic Downtown Truckee experience and business operations to accommodate public health requirements in Truckee’s winter climate,” Truckee Mayor David Polivy wrote to the board. “Keeping Historic Downtown Truckee from ‘going dark’ this winter is essential in order to avoid permanent business closures within eastern Nevada County’s economic and cultural core district.”

The project was developed with the town, local business owners, the Truckee Chamber of Commerce, the Sierra Business Council, and the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation.

Nevada City was the only other jurisdiction to submit an application, but was not funded.

The Center for the Arts, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, also received $400,000, which will go toward operating expenses for the venue until it can again safely produce live events.

“Your commitment here ensures we’ll be around for the next 20 years, so thank you,” Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel told the board Tuesday.

Miners Foundry was awarded $290,000 to cover operating expenses until it can transition to develop other revenue streams from outdoor events.

County administrative special projects analyst Caleb Dardick told the board they wanted to give macro-grants, as opposed to micro-grants provided by the Nevada County Relief Fund, because they were “looking to make an impact.”

Sierra Theaters was the only business awarded funding, receiving $150,000 to cover operating expenses like payroll and lease payments. In its application the theater said it may be forced to downsize due to continued costs with no revenue, and would prioritize maintaining the Del Oro Theatre in Grass Valley over Sierra and Sutton cinemas.

“Without a doubt, we want to avoid being forced to sell the Del Oro Theatre in order to cover outstanding lease obligations not supported by revenue,” the application stated.

Nonprofits Sierra Community House and the Food Bank of Nevada County each received $100,000, recognizing the substantially increased need for their safety net services on both sides of the county.

The South Yuba River Citizens League was awarded $60,000 to offset loss of business and to fund the installation of two restrooms at Purdon Crossing, in an attempt to address sanitation concerns associated with a 40% increase in visitations to the river.

Applications were scored by a seven-person panel of county staff and community members. Awardees will need to submit reports on how the funding was used at the end of October and in January.

John Orona is a Staff Writer for The Union, a sister publication to the Sierra Sun. He can be reached by email at jorona@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4229.