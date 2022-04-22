Nevada County awards 23 Microbusiness Grants: 20 applications still open until filled

Nevada County has awarded $57,500 in relief funds to 23 microbusinesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. All microbusinesses received $2,500 in grant funding.

“Microbusinesses are an essential part of our local economy,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Sue Hoek. “I am proud to see small business owners from across the community get funded through this program, from microbusinesses in Nevada City, Grass Valley and Truckee to entrepreneurs like Izzi Tooinsky in Penn Valley.”

“I’ve been making a living performing for kids and families for nearly 50 years. In all that time, I’ve never encountered a more challenging financial time than the past two years,” said local performer Izzi Tooinsky. “This micro-grant helps keep me going. I would sincerely like to thank Nevada County for the generous microbusiness grant, and my gratitude reaches out further to our great nation that, with all its challenges and imperfections, has the wisdom and care to assist, support, and respect the value of children’s entertainment.”

The 23 awarded businesses hailed from Truckee, Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, and Rough and Ready. Diverse business types included graphic design, creative media, transportation, digital services, retail, illustration, forestry, hair styling, bodywork, performers, photographers, artists, childcare providers, and language and music educators.

“This program focuses on supporting the very small businesses that help make Nevada County a special place to live and work,” said Nevada County CEO Alison Lehman. “We recognize the creativity, diversity, and resilience of our community in these small business owner awards”.

20 More Microbusiness Grants Available

Twenty microbusiness grants are still open on a rolling basis until filled. Eligible Nevada County microbusinesses are encouraged to apply for the grant funding as soon as possible. Microbusinesses are eligible to receive up to $2,500 in grant funding.

“We’re looking forward to distributing $50,000 more in grant funding to twenty other microbusinesses,” added Lehman. “These small businesses are an integral part of our local economy.”

Find a complete list of eligibility and application information and frequently asked questions on Nevada County’s Microbusiness Grants website. The program is made possible by the California Office of the Small Business Advocate and the California Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant program that Nevada County applied to in November 2021. Nevada County is partnering with Sierra Business Council to administer an easy application process and responsive customer service to applicants.

Source: Nevada County