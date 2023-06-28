Nevada County budget brings in $27M in new revenue for public safety, healthcare, housing

TRUCKEE, Calif. – On Tuesday June 27, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the County budget for fiscal year 2023/2024. Nevada County’s $367.8M budget represents the County’s mission in action, reflecting community priorities and services essential to residents’ health and safety.

“Fiscal stability has remained our top priority while I’ve served on the Board of Supervisors over the last 15 years,” said Board Chair Ed Scofield. “This has allowed us to make great progress on what matters to the community most, from wildfire to economic development and broadband. I have tremendous pride in the accomplishments of our County team and feel confident in saying we are one of the best rural counties in the State of California.”

Public Safety and Core Services

Nevada County’s Office of Emergency Services has been proactive in securing additional grant funding to make our community more resilient to emergencies like wildfire. OES staff secured over $3 million in competitive state and federal grants planned for this fiscal year that will be supporting five large-scale shaded fuel breaks planning and maintenance, two roadside vegetation projects, two projects supporting property owners in creating defensible space, and three strategic planning projects.

A highlight in this year’s budget includes federal funding for the Sheriff’s Radio Infrastructure Project, a multi-year project to modernize first responders’ communication systems.

“This project will be a game changer for our community and our law enforcement officers,” said Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon. “It will improve our interoperability with other local, state, and federal public safety partners, allowing us to communicate more effectively during an emergency when minutes matter.”

Nevada County’s McCourtney Road Transfer Station Improvement Project broke ground this May. Once completed in Fall 2024, the site will be able to accommodate the increased traffic, increased demand for recycling and solid waste services, and allow for the current State mandate for organic food waste collection and diversion. The project will cost $22 million over two years and has been included in the County’s Capital Facilities Plan since 2012.

Over $4 million in taxpayer dollars were saved by making minimal reductions to the project’s scope and rebidding the project in November 2022.

“Our long-range financial planning and policies have allowed us to move ahead on large and very-needed infrastructure projects like the transfer station. The Board’s budget policies have kept us in good financial shape so we can continue providing a high level of service to our community,” added Chief Fiscal Officer Martin Polt.

Healthcare, Homelessness,and Housing

The 2023/2024 budget also includes increases of almost $8 million for Behavioral Health Payment Reform and CalAIM, a state-funded initiative to transform and strengthen Medi-Cal by improving healthcare for vulnerable residents.

“CalAIM seeks to provide more equitable, coordinated, person-centered care, and includes funding for the expansion of our award-winning HOME Team and the design and construction of the Commons Resource Center,” said Health and Human Services Director Ryan Gruver.

The Commons Resource Center, located at 1103 Sutton Way in Grass Valley, was purchased in August and renovations are currently underway. The project is supported by over $2 million in state and federal grant funding and will provide a centralized location for residents experiencing homelessness to access crucial services from showers and laundry to daily navigation support and wellness services.

Annual Board Objectives and Budget Process

The budget adoption is the culmination of a months-long fiscal planning process that included the Board’s Annual Workshop in January where the year’s objectives were set, meetings to gather input from all County departments and the public, County committees and various commission meetings, budget subcommittee meetings with the Board Chair and Vice-Chair, and a public budget hearing last week.

Find more information about Nevada County’s budget process and adopted 2023/2024 budget on the County Budget Portal at http://www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/Budget .

Learn more about the progress on the Supervisors eight Board Objectives at http://www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/BoardObjectives .

Source: Nevada County