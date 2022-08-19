Nevada County candidates file for November election

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Candidate filings have closed in Nevada County for the November Gubernatorial Election.

Voters will be asked to vote on several races including Truckee Town Council.

Three council seats are up for election and all three incumbents, Anna Klovstad, David Polivy and Jan Zabriskie, have decided to run. In addition, Planning Commissioner Suzie Tarnay has also thrown her name in the hat.

Christa Finn and Tony Laliotis will both be holding their Truckee-Donner Public Utility District Board of Director seats.

Truckee Fire Protection District board members Gary Botto, Victor Hernandez and Paul Wilford will also be keeping their seats.

Patrick Mooney and Richard Ludke are competing for Tahoe Truckee Unified School District Area 1 trustee. Denyelle Nishimori and Heather Whitney are competing for the Area 4 trustee seat.

The Tahoe Forest Hospital District has three full-term seats open. Incumbents Mary Brown, Michael McGarry and Dale Chamblin will be keeping their seats. There is also a two-year term seat open, which Cindy Basso and Robert Barnett will be competing for.

Truckee Sanitary District board members Jerry Gilmore, Marcus Waters, and Nelson Van Gundy are hoping to hold onto their seats versus Phil Fray.

Three Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District seats are up for election. Mark Wasley is the only incumbent running. Eric Smith and Lori Marquette are also running, leaving a seat available for each of them.

Phil Gamick, Dawn Parkhurst and Joni Kaufman will be keeping their Donner Summit Public Utility District seats.

Finally, two seats on the Truckee Tahoe Airport District board are open. Mike Daniel and Christopher Henderson will be running again incumbents Kathryn Rohlf and Mary Hetherington.