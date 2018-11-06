Nevada County CEO Alison Lehman looks toward collaboration in achieving goals

Alison Lehman, CEO of Nevada County, attended her first government meeting in elementary school.

Both her parents worked in the public sector and regularly attended various board and committee meetings. Lehman would go with them, and at an early age learned the value of volunteering.

“It’s not unusual to find me at community meetings with my own children,” said Lehman, 44.

The assistant CEO for about six years, Lehman took the county’s top administrative spot in September. She succeeded Rick Haffey, who served in the position for about 15 years. Haffey recommended Lehman for the job, and the Board of Supervisors appointed her unanimously.

“Alison is a consummate executive,” Supervisor Heidi Hall said in an email. “She is extremely responsive and leads the way for county staff with creative problem solving. She works directly with community leaders to get their input, including city leaders, in order to anticipate conflicts and be proactive in finding solutions.”

Sitting in her office on the second floor of the Eric Rood Administrative Center, Lehman emphasized the importance of being part of a community. She said understanding different perspectives on issues is healthy.

“We’re a small community,” she said. “Relationships are important to tackle the hard issues.”

ISSUES

Lehman pointed to housing, homelessness and cannabis as looming issues.

Discussing housing, Lehman said the county must work with the cities to achieve the goal of drawing affordable housing here. Leaders must know what barriers exist to that goal, like the need for infrastructure, if they’re to achieve it.

“It’s not just sewer and water,” she said, pointing to high-speed internet access.

County officials support the proposed purchase of the Bright Fiber high-speed internet project by Race Communications. That sale currently is suspended by the California Public Utilities Commission until at least Nov. 19.

Concerning homelessness, Lehman said the county has experienced difficulties finding a location for its 24/7 navigation center. That facility, once opened, would provide services for the homeless.

As with the issue of affordable housing, some people oppose the navigation center. Lehman said there’s a concern it will impact local businesses.

“I believe that community engagement is healthy,” she said.

Lehman said her role is to implement the policy that supervisors dictate. Supervisors each January set their priorities for the year and rank their importance.

Creating cannabis regulations is a top priority for this year, as is placing a cannabis tax measure on the ballot.

Nevada County voters will decide the latter today at the polls when they cast ballots on Measure G.

Lehman plans on following today’s cannabis tax measure with a permanent grow ordinance by spring.

“Alison has approached cannabis regulation with pragmatism and balance,” said Diana Gamzon, executive director of the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance, in an email. “Under her leadership, cannabis permitting has become a reality and we look forward to continued collaboration between the county and the alliance.”