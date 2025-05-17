Nevada County Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters resigns

NEVADA CITY, Calif. – Natalie Adona, the Nevada County clerk-recorder/registrar of voters, is resigning effective June 6 to head the Marin County Elections Department

“This was not an easy decision, but I was presented with an opportunity to continue serving the public while being closer to my grandmother,” she said. “I’m proud of the work we accomplished in Nevada County, and I am confident the team will continue to serve voters with dedication.”

The Board of Supervisors will appoint an ad-hoc committee to consider Adona’s replacement. Until the Board of Supervisors makes an appointment, Assistant Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters, Corey O’Hayre, will assume all of the duties and obligations of the office. Once the Board makes an appointment, that person will remain in office until January 2027. The primary for the next election is June 2, 2026.

Heidi Hall, the Board of Supervisors chair, said she is grateful to Adona for her outstanding work maintaining the integrity of County elections.

“While we’re sorry to see her leave before the end of her term, we understand her decision and wish her great success in her future endeavors.”

Adona was elected to her position in June 2022. She had previously served as assistant clerk- recorder/registrar of voters since 2019. In the role, she administered elections and maintained records on voter registration, marriages, births, deaths, business licenses and property transactions.

Adona administered eight elections, led a pilot project for a new election management system and increased efficiency by bringing in a new mail sorter, streamlining hiring processes and revamping training programs.

Adona started her career in elections in 2008 in San Francisco training poll workers. She spent several years in the nonprofit sector as a researcher and grantmaker, working closely with election administrators, philanthropists, and political scientists on understanding and supporting improvements to elections policy.