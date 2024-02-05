Nevada County Community Wildfire Protection Plan set to release this summer

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Nevada County’s Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP), a collaborative initiative focused on finding local solutions to manage wildland fires, is scheduled for public release this summer. The plan, crafted with input from more than 60 community members during Risk Reduction Workshops led by the Office of Emergency Services, prioritizes areas for hazardous fuels reduction treatments, addresses community preparedness, and provides recommendations to minimize structure ignitability.

Upcoming workshops are still available for those interested. There’s one for the Tahoe Forest National Area on Tuesday, Feb. 6, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Another is scheduled for Grass Valley/Nevada City on Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Lastly, there’s one for Tahoe Donner on Thursday, Feb. 8, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. You can register for any of these meetings by selecting your preferred date at the following link: https://dudek.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIkfisrzovG9GPSaw8dURqGUtmIAvUJzp9#/registration. These upcoming workshops will further inform the drafting of the plan.

The Community Wildfire Protection Plan process has been instrumental in understanding the hazards faced by communities and determining strategies to mitigate risks. Concerns such as evacuation route improvements and the onus on property owners to bear the costs of home hardening and tree removal have been raised consistently during workshops by community members. The evolving understanding of wildfire hazards reinforces the importance of proactive measures at multiple scales, from individual properties to entire communities. Efforts have been made to engage nonprofits, NGOs, and agencies working on forest health projects to ensure a collaborative approach that maximizes multiple benefits beyond wildfire mitigation.

Individual actions such as creating defensible space, home hardening, and informed evacuation planning are emphasized as key components of wildfire resilience. The goal is to create a contiguous defense within neighborhoods, where each property contributes to overall community safety. By staying informed and participating in workshops, community members can contribute to the development of a comprehensive plan to enhance wildfire resilience in the region.

“We can’t presume to know all the things. But we have people across the county who do know all the things. And it’s been a privilege learning from them,” Alessandra Zambrano, Nevada County Wildfire Coordinator, said.