Nevada County COVID-19 cases rise by 25% since last week

As of Thursday morning, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County was 1,455.

There are 292 new cases since Wednesday, Nov. 25, indicating a 25% increase.

Of the 1,455 total cases, 1,074 have been released from isolation and 371 are presently active. There have been 10 deaths by COVID-19 in Nevada County, one in the last week.

As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 6,664 COVID-19 cases, indicating an increase of 516 cases from 6,148 over the last six days. The 8% increase was marked by three deaths, bringing the total toll in the county to 71 deaths.

A banner atop the Placer County COVID-19 Dashboard page said discrepancies in numbers may be caused by delays in the state reporting system (CalREDIE). According to the website, the issue with extracting case data is expected to be resolved soon.

Placer and Nevada counties are currently in the purple Tier 1 and case numbers continue to rise. Testing centers’ availability is limited and changes by the day. The government has strongly advised community members to wear masks and socially distance to mitigate the rising cases of COVID-19.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer for the Sierra Sun and The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com.