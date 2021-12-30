Nevada County COVID vaccination rate at 60%
Nevada County reported 149 new COVID-19 cases or a 2% increase this week. At least one in nine residents have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, with over 10,000 reported cases.
According to the COVID-19 dashboard, there are 200 active cases and 9,924 people have been released from isolation. Since the Delta variant surge began in August, 42 people have died — none this last week — leaving the death toll at 121.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 60,473 people — or 60% of the county’s population — are fully vaccinated. Forty percent, or 24,609 people in the county, have received a booster.
The vaccines and their mandates have remained highly controversial. Although those vaccinated may still become infected with COVID-19, according to local public health experts, the vaccination does mitigate the severity of the virus’ side effects.
MASK ORDERS
The first case of the Omicron variant in the Unites States was detected in California on Dec. 1, according to the state Department of Public Health. Little is known about the variant, other than its increased virility.
The Delta variant began its onslaught in August, yielding a case rate over twice what it was required in the Purple Tier while in California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
The state department has updated its guidance for the use of face coverings to require that masks be worn in all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status, until Jan. 15.
“This new measure brings an added layer of mitigation as the Omicron variant, a Variant of Concern as labeled by the World Health Organization, is detected across California, the United States, and the world and is likely to spread more easily than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and the Delta variant,” stated the new guidance.
It added that, since Thanksgiving, the statewide seven-day average case rate had increased by 47% and hospitalizations had increased by 14%
PLACER COUNTY
As of Thursday morning, Placer County’s COVID-19 Dashboard was down.
NEVADA COUNTY
Number of COVID-19 cases: 10,245
Number in western county: 7,949
Number in eastern county: 2,296
Number of active cases: 200
Number hospitalized: 2
Number of recoveries: 924
Number of deaths: 121 (none in the last week)
PLACER COUNTY
Not Available
As case investigations are conducted and more information is gathered, case counts may change or even decrease due to residents’ locations being confirmed in nearby counties. The number of laboratory tests reported to the Public Health Department is approximate
