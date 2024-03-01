Nevada County District 5 Supervisor, Hardy Bullock up for reelection, running unopposed

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Hardy Bullock, who has been the District 5 Supervisor for the past three years, is seeking reelection. With no opposing candidates, if successful, he will commence his next term on January 24, 2025.

“I am honored to represent District 5. I love everything about it. From the farmers to those living in Truckee to the river to those who don’t have a lot,” Bullock said.

As a lifelong resident of Nevada County and a graduate of Nevada Union High School and the University of Nevada Reno, Bullock is deeply ingrained in the local community. With accreditation from the American Association of Airport Executives, he serves as a mentor to executives in the aviation field.

Previously, Bullock held the position of Director of Aviation and Community Services at the Truckee Tahoe Airport District, overseeing safety, security, and efficiency. With over fifteen years of experience, he’s known for his innovative problem-solving in commercial aviation.

Outside of his professional roles, Bullock is committed to community service. He’s been involved in various initiatives, including creating a non-profit warehouse providing essential services and organic food options. He’s also served as a Planning Commissioner for Nevada County and the Town of Truckee, and on boards like Big Brothers Big Sisters. Bullock also organizes events like The Heart of Gold Gravel bike race to support teen mental wellness.

As District 5 Supervisor, Bullock has driven transformative initiatives, particularly during the pandemic, facilitating vaccination and supporting local businesses. He’s secured $600,000 in funding for workforce housing and a new regional library, while also fostering coalitions for environmental sustainability and recreation.

“The biggest thing I’ve done that I’m most proud of is connecting East and West counties. During covid, we were one of the first jurisdictions in the nation to vaccinate all TTUSD staff,” Bullock said.

In his second term, he aims to further develop workforce housing in East County and finalize climate resilience initiatives, which would enhance the county’s eligibility for grants aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, he plans to expand wildfire mitigation efforts in East County while placing a strong emphasis on improving teen mental wellness.

His ability to form alliances across different levels of government has aided in Nevada County’s capacity to address crucial issues such as wildfire management and housing. Running for re-election, Bullock pledges to continue developing solutions, fostering community resilience, and expanding regional networks for the betterment of District 5 and the entire county.

“If you remember to serve others first and keep an open mind, you figure out what the right decision is. A lot of people I respect in our community kind of keep that ‘others first’ motto in the front,” Bullock said. “The new generation of elected leadership should be community builders. I want to bring people together and develop solutions.”

See the Nevada County Elections website for up to date more information on the election at https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/3786/March-5-2024-Notice-of-Election , register to vote at https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/703/Voter-Registration , and view vote center and drop box locations at https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/3890/March-5-2024-Vote-Center-and-Drop-Box-Lo

“We have a tendency to have a pretty good turnout in our elections as compared to other counties in the state. People here pay attention to the local issues as well as state and national issues. People demonstrate that they are paying attention, Natalie Adona, Nevada County’s Registrar of Voters, said.