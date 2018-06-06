Nevada County district attorney race remains tight

UPDATE: According to Nevada County election officials there are 10,000 ballots still to be tallied. Final results will not be in until Thursday, possibly Friday.

UPDATE: 11:30 p.m.

4th and final update tonight! DA: Glenn Jennings: 6,921. Cliff Newell: 7,557. — Alan Riquelmy (@ARiquelmy) June 6, 2018

The election for Nevada County district attorney showed a tight race after Tuesday night's first vote results were released.

Glenn Jennings, 61, received 6,216 votes, or 47.4 percent. Incumbent Cliff Newell, 61, got 7,394 votes, or 52.6 percent.

The first batch of votes reflects 21.19 percent of registered voters. Many more votes remain to be counted.

"I'm remaining hopefully optimistic," Newell said. "It's still early in the race, and I don't want to make any projections until all of the jury is in."

Jennings couldn't be reached for comment.

Nevada County officials said Tuesday night final tallies would not be available until Thursday or Friday.

The race was the county's most contentious, with Jennings — a former employee of Newell — accusing his old boss of corruption and calling it a reason he ran for office. Jennings also slammed Newell for what he said was a failure to try cases and called him little more than an administrator.

Newell countered with claims that Jennings failed as a manager in his office's No. 2 spot.

Jennings made Deputy Jason Mackey a focal point of the race — a point amplified by a multi-day hearing revolving around one of Mackey's search warrants.

Two men facing misdemeanor marijuana accusations claimed that a warrant penned by Mackey was flawed. Their defense attorneys argued that claim before a Superior Court judge in a hearing earlier this year. However, it was a different, unrelated warrant that dominated the bulk of the hearing's time as defense attorneys claimed outrageous governmental conduct.

A judge ruled against the outrageous governmental conduct claims. He sided with them on their other claims, effectively quashing the men's marijuana charges.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.