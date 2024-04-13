Nevada County District Attorney’s Office commemorates National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

NEVADA CITY, Calif. – The Nevada County District Attorney’s Office invites community members to join in commemorating National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, taking place from Apr. 21-27. This week serves as a time to honor and support victims and survivors of crime, showcasing the range of services, options, and hope available to them.

Throughout NCVRW, the District Attorney’s Office will host a series of events and activities aimed at recognizing the resilience of crime victims and raising awareness about vital support resources. Highlights of the week include:

Community Engagement: Daily radio conversations will feature discussions about the Nevada County Victim Assistance Center Services, spotlighting the collaborative efforts of partner organizations and local representatives dedicated to seeking justice for crime victims. Livestreamed Presentation: District Attorney Jesse Wilson will lead a livestreamed presentation, honoring a crime victim who has shown exceptional courage throughout their journey within the criminal justice system and beyond. This tribute acknowledges not only the individual’s story but also represents the collective strength of countless victims and survivors. Board of Supervisors Presentation: On Apr. 9 at 9 a.m., the District Attorney’s Office will present to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, seeking official recognition of Apr. 21-27 as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. This initiative underscores the community-wide commitment to upholding victims’ rights and providing comprehensive support. NCVRW Activities: Various outreach efforts will take place across multiple platforms, including Facebook, the Nevada County Victim Witness Assistance Center website, and the County of Nevada Weekly Newsletter. Additionally, KNCO radio will host daily interviews featuring DA Wilson, victim advocates, prosecutors, and representatives from partnering agencies. NCVRW Presentation Event: A key event will be held on Friday, Apr. 26, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. at 201 Commercial St., Nevada City. This event will honor a selected crime victim for their remarkable strength and resilience, highlighting their journey through the criminal justice system. Furthermore, the Nevada County Court Companion Dog Program (NC-CCD) will be introduced, featuring volunteer liaison Joanne Remillard and participating dogs and volunteers.

For more information and updates on NCVRW events, please visit: