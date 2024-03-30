Nevada County Economic Development Action Plan to focus on sustainable job, business growth



NEVADA CITY, Calif. – Increased economic activity, tax revenue and business retention and expansion are some of the goals of Nevada County’s new two-year Economic Development Action Plan.

The 31-page plan, which was adopted by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, March 26, focuses on supporting businesses in information technology and advanced manufacturing, healthcare and social services, recreation and sustainable tourism, food and agriculture and construction.

The plan was developed over seven months with input from 30 organizations and some 80 community members, and will be enacted by partners, including the Nevada County Economic Resource Council, the Sierra Business Council and the chambers of commerce.

“The plan is in alignment with all the great work already being done but incorporates new strategies,” said Kimberly Parker, director of the county’s Economic Development Office.

The plan will help align the County and its economic partners on short and long-term strategies focused on increasing economic activity and tax revenue, improving business retention and expansion, and positioning the region to be competitive for federal and state investments and grants.

The plan identifies a broad spectrum of work currently being accomplished by community partners. It also highlights areas for expanded focus including building a strong foundation for local entrepreneurship, and small business formation, boosting the visibility of the County and its assets, determining a cost-effective way to maintain an inventory of businesses located in the unincorporated areas, and supporting the growth of technology and advanced manufacturing.

“We are committed to coordinating actions with our partners to build a resilient, diversified economy that leverages our unique cultural and natural resources, embraces innovation, entrepreneurship and small businesses and maintains a high quality of life for all,” Parker said.

“I commend our team for welcoming Visit Tahoe Truckee, the Truckee Chambers and all our partners countywide into the process, who provided critical comments. We are looking at how we can make the region as a whole successful,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Hardy Bullock. “I think the plan is excellent, and implementation with all our partners will be key.”