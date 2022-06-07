Nevada County election day update: Official says turnout is low

Early reports from the Nevada County elections office indicate that voter turnout is low, considering how many ballots were distributed.

“It’s been very surprising in a lot of ways,” said Gregory Diaz, Nevada County’s clerk-recorder. “Each primary has its challenges; they are the hardest elections we do (considering) the number of candidates and building the ballot. In November, you have top two. Those elections are way easier.”

“Last night,” Diaz continued, “we were around 16,000 ballots received, which is very low. Extremely low. We send out 75,000, so we are looking at 21-22% return at this point.

“I am surprised the turnout is so low. I have no idea why,” he added.

Diaz said that by demographics, younger people are not voting.

The Union will be updating this story as the day progresses. A full story will appear in Wednesday’s print edition.