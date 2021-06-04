Nevada County enters orange tier
As of Thursday morning, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County had reached 4,832. There are 29 new cases since Thursday, May 27, indicating a 1% increase.
Of the 4,832 total cases, 4,615 have been released from isolation and 142 are presently active. Nevada County has had 75 deaths due to the coronavirus, with no deaths in the last eight weeks.
Nevada County’s COVID-19 current case rate meets the requirements for the orange, or “moderate,” tier listed in a Blueprint for a Safer Economy. The county entered the orange tier just two weeks before June 15, the day the state plans to abolish the tier system altogether.
Restaurants can open up to 50% capacity indoors, gyms to 25% capacity indoors, and movie theaters to 50% capacity indoors.
Health and Human Services Director Ryan Gruver said the county dropped from a peak of almost 400 cases in a week around the winter holidays to “just 30 cases in each of the last two weeks,”
Nevada County’s case rate is 2.4%, using a seven-day average.
As of Wednesday, 86,131 doses have been administered to Nevada County residents, according to the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard. Nearly 40% of the county, or 39,275 people, are fully vaccinated.
PLACER COUNTY
Placer County is now in the orange tier.
As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 23,075 COVID-19 cases, indicating a 1% rise in cases over the last seven days. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates there were 119 new cases this week.
One Placer County resident died this week, bringing the death toll to 297.
Placer County has distributed 350,555 vaccines since their introduction to the region. The county’s total of fully vaccinated people is 169,247 — just over 42% of the county.
Placer County’s data may reflect inaccuracies.
Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun and The Union, a sister publication of the Sun
(As of Thursday morning)
NEVADA COUNTY
Number of COVID-19 cases: 4,832
Number in western county: 3,479
Number in eastern county: 1,353
Number of active cases: 142
Number hospitalized: 3
Number of recoveries: 4,615
Number of deaths: 75 (zero in the last eight weeks)
Number tested: 108,294
PLACER COUNTY
Number of COVID-19 cases: 23,075
Number in East Placer: 918
Number in Mid-Placer: 3,342
Number in South Placer: 18,500
Number of recoveries: 22,496
Number of deaths: 297 (1 this week)
Number tested negative: 400,293
