Nevada County equity, inclusion group launches hate crime survey

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Equity & Inclusion Leadership Alliance, a subcommittee of Safe and Unified Nevada County, has launched a survey to look at residents’ experience with hate crimes and hate incidents.

EILA consists of representatives from the Black Indigenous People of Color Coalition, county, and municipal departments, law enforcement, the judicial system, healthcare, faith-based groups, education, the arts, the social justice nonprofit Color Me Human and other organizations.

“SUN believes we can address both – and build a stronger community – by sharing our experiences, finding common ground, and providing meaningful support to those negatively impacted by hate crimes and hate incidents in our area,” a press release from the organization said.

The SUN Survey 2023 will ask participants about personal demographics and experience with hate crimes and hate incidents in Nevada County.

Hate crimes and hate incidents are defined as such:

Hate Incident: non-criminal conduct that is motivated by hatred or bigotry and directed at any individual, residence, house of worship, institution, or business expressly because of the victim’s real or perceived race, nationality, religion, sexual orientation, gender, or disability.

Hate Crime: any criminal act or attempted criminal act directed against a person, public agency, or private institution based on the victim’s actual or perceived race, nationality, religion, sexual orientation, disability, or gender or because the agency or institution is identified or associated with a person or group of an identifiable race, nationality, religion, sexual orientation, disability, or gender.

All Nevada County residents are asked to respond, even if they haven’t had experiences with hate crimes or incidents. The surveys are anonymous.

Part of the goal of the survey is break through internet rumors and politics and get to the heart of what is happening in the region. Survey results will be used to create meaningful programs, tools, and training to address the specific needs of Nevada County.

Fill out at the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/F2BQWRM .