Nevada County facilities, transit closed Friday due to weather
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Due to the snowy winter weather this morning, all Nevada County facilities are closed. County Roads, Wastewater and Sheriff’s patrol services will continue as usual. County staff impacted by County building closures are working remotely where possible to continue providing services.
The Truckee Courthouse will be closed all day Friday.
All Nevada County Connects and Nevada County Now transit routes will not be running today, Friday, February 24, due to the snow and unsafe conditions.
