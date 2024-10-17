Nevada County Fish and Wildlife Commission grant program now open

This week, the Nevada County Fish and Wildlife Commission opened the 2024/2025 grant proposals period for projects that protect, conserve, propagate, and/or preserve fish and wildlife resources in the County. A total of $7,500 in grant funding is available. The deadline to submit proposals is Nov. 30, 2024.

Previous grants helped fund projects, including building a Raptor Flight cage for reconditioning raptors to be released after rehabilitation, the Rotary Club Kids Fishing Derby in Truckee’s Donner Memorial Park, Cast Hope for “at risk” kids to learn to fly fish, and habitat restoration along the Independence Trail impacted by the Jones Fire in 2020.

The grant program is entirely supported by the Nevada County Fish and Wildlife Propagation Fund, which receives revenues from violations of Fish and Game laws and regulations in the County.

“These projects benefit the animals, habitat, and residents of Nevada County as well as those that come to visit,” says Chris de Nijs, Nevada County Agricultural Commissioner, and ex officio member of the Commission. “These micro-grants fund small projects that allow for big impact in our community.”

Applicants will need to provide a presentation at the Nevada County Fish and Wildlife Commission’s Dec. 3, 2024 meeting. The Fish and Wildlife Commission’s funding recommendation will be brought to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, which has final decision-making authority for the grant funds. Grants awarded will be paid from April through June of 2025.

For more information or a copy of the grant application, please visit http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/FWCgrant or contact the Nevada County Department of Agriculture at (530) 470-2690.