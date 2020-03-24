Nevada County gets 3rd COVID-19 case

Local authorities announced Monday two new COVID-19 cases in Nevada County, bringing the total to three.

Two cases are in eastern Nevada County. The third is on the county’s west side, a press release states. All three patients are adults younger than 65.

Nevada County announced its first confirmed case last week.

The second case, in eastern Nevada County, appears to have been transmitted locally, as the patient has no recent travel history or contact with a known, infected person, the release states.

The western county case appears to stem from international travel.

The households in both of Monday’s cases have been quarantined.

Nevada County will send out a CodeRED alert this morning, reminding people about the state’s stay at home order.

The alert will tell people that everyone is ordered to stay at home, except to fill essential needs.