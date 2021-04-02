Nevada County goes 2 months without COVID-19 deaths

As of Thursday morning, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County had reached 4,281. There are 84 new cases since Thursday, March 25, indicating a 2% increase.

Of the 4,281 total cases, 4,096 have been released from isolation and 111 are presently active. There have been 74 deaths by COVID-19 in Nevada County, none in the last eight weeks. The county is currently in the red tier.

Nevada County has administered 46,006 vaccines so far.

Officials from Nevada County’s Department of Public Health encouraged residents to sign up for MyTurn to receive notification of vaccine eligibility and open appointments. Visit myturn.ca.gov or call 1-833-422-4255 to register.

In order to enter the orange tier, the county’s case rate threshold must be below four cases per 100,000 people.

Placer County also is in the red tier. The current seven-day case rate is 5.6 cases per 100,000 people.

As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 20,952 COVID-19 cases, indicating a 1% rise in cases over the last seven days. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates that there are 287 new cases this week.

There were 23 deaths in Placer County this week, bringing the death toll to 274.

Placer’s data may reflect inaccuracies because of a lag in information.

Placer County has distributed 200,242 doses of the available vaccines. Nineteen percent of the county’s nearly 400,000-person population has received their second dose.

Placer County District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson said residents of Placer County who qualify can text “PLACERVACCINE” to 898-211 in order to schedule an appointment.

Dr. Scott Kellermann, Nevada County’s public health officer, said the new variant of COVID-19 found in Placer County is not resistant to either of the available vaccines.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun and The Union, a sister publication of the Sun.