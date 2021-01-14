Nevada County has 20 COVID deaths in a week

A stay-at-home order handed down Dec. 10 for the Greater Sacramento area has been lifted.

California reinstated a shelter-in-place order first introduced in March for the Greater Sacramento area on Dec. 10. Intensive Care Unit capacities across the state dropped below 15% during a nationwide second surge. The state Department of Public Health reported Nevada County’s ICU capacity as low as 6.9% on Jan. 1. and extended what was originally a three-week regional order.

The California Department of Public Health lifted the shelter-in-place order in the Greater Sacramento area Tuesday, Jan. 12.

As of Thursday morning, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County reached 3,030. There are 222 new cases since last Thursday, Jan. 7, indicating an 8% increase.

Of the 3,030 total cases, 2,366 have been released from isolation and 594 are presently active, 36 less than last week. There have been 70 deaths by COVID-19 in Nevada County, 20 in the last week.

According to the California Department of Public Health, of the 70 deaths the county’s had in total, 11 are from Spring Hill Manor Convalescent Home. Eight more residents of the Golden Empire Nursing Home died in the last week, making 29 overall.

Nevada and Placer counties have entered California’s purple tier. Restaurant restrictions loosened to allow outdoor dining again, though indoor capacity must remain low. The government has strongly advised community members to wear masks and socially distance to mitigate COVID’s transmission.

As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 16,317 COVID-19 cases, indicating a 9% rise in cases since last week. The 1,302 additional cases is lower than the previous week, but the county death toll rose to 170 — 38 of which took place in the last week. East Placer’s case numbers are rising slower than Mid or South Placer.

Placer County’s numbers may not reflect current totals because of a lag in the data.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun and The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com.