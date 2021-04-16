Nevada County has given almost 60K vaccine doses

As of Thursday morning, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County had reached 4,425. There are 125 new cases since Thursday, April 8, indicating a 3% increase.

Of the 4,425 total cases, 4,267 have been released from isolation and 83 are presently active. Nevada County’s total death toll is 75, with no deaths in the past week.

Nevada County has administered 58,238 vaccine doses so far.

Officials from Nevada County’s Department of Public Health encouraged residents to sign up for MyTurn to receive notification of vaccine eligibility and open appointments. Visit myturn.ca.gov or call 1-833-422-4255 to register.

The county’s transmission rate has risen steadily, albeit slowly, since entering the red tier three weeks ago. Even so, Nevada County’s Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Kellermann said his office hopes to have enough people immunized to open the region up fully by June 15, in accordance with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s goal for the state.

Placer County also is in the red tier.

As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 21,644 COVID-19 cases, indicating a 2% rise in cases over the last seven days. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates that there are 357 new cases this week.

There were four deaths in Placer County this week, bringing the death toll to 281.

Placer’s data may reflect inaccuracies because of a lag in information.

Placer County has distributed 249,728 doses of the available vaccine. Over 100,000 people in the county have received their second dose, suggesting that just over a quarter of the population has been fully inoculated.

Residents of Placer County who qualify can text “PLACERVACCINE” to 898-211 in order to schedule an appointment.

