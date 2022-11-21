Nevada County Health urges taking steps to stay healthy for holidays

Nevada County warns of flu risk.

GETTY IMAGES / ISTOCKPHOTO

The Nevada County Health Department recommends folks take certain steps this holiday season to prevent getting and spreading respiratory illnesses, according to a release from the department.

“As we prepare to celebrate with family and friends, we have a lot for which to give thanks this season,” the release stated. “Although the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us, there are now effective vaccines and treatments, and we understand better how to prevent most respiratory diseases.”

According to the health department, other respiratory diseases are on the upswing right now in Nevada County. The flu season has come early, and there is an increase in respiratory syncytial virus cases, the release stated. This is a virus that can cause cold-like symptoms in most adults and older children but can make it very difficult to breathe for younger children and babies, according to the release.

Many of the actions we can take to prevent the spread of COVID-19 can also prevent the spread of other respiratory viruses. According to the release, Nevada County residents can: