Nevada County hires former director of hospital foundation

Nevada County has announced the appointment of Kimberly Parker as its first economic development program manager, and Erika Seward as its first senior administrative analyst for recreation, a news release states.

Parker and Seward join Nevada County’s Community Development Agency and will take the lead on the Board of Supervisors’ 2022 economic development and recreation objectives, respectively.

PARKER

Parker joins the county after over two decades with the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, where she has worked since 2001 and served as executive director since 2005.

“Kimberly has been an incredible community partner, and we’re thrilled to have her expertise and leadership as we work to create a thriving community for all Nevada County residents,” said County Executive Officer Alison Lehman in the release.

Parker helped raise over $29 million for Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, leading fundraising for key initiatives, including the creation of a nationally accredited Family Medicine Residency program in collaboration with Chapa-De Indian Health and most recently a renovation of the hospital’s Emergency Department.

In addition to her work with the hospital foundation, Parker served as executive director for the statewide California Building Industry, where she focused on advancing the homebuilding industry in California by coordinating with the building industry associations, offering education programs, and providing construction industry scholarships to over 60 California colleges and universities.

Parker’s experience with strategic and long-range planning, and collaboration with business, nonprofits, and government will be an asset in her new role. She has a strong background in program management and meeting facilitation, the release states.

Parker is a longtime Rotary member and is a past chair and current board member of the Economic Resource Council.

“Kimberly is a proven leader in her field and in our community,” said Trisha Tillotson, director of Nevada County’s Community Development Agency. “She is a true innovator, who will use her significant skills and experience to help build a diverse, sustainable, and equitable economy in Nevada County.”

SEWARD

Parker will be joined by Erika Seward, who will take the lead on the board’s recreation objective.

A certified park and recreation professional, Seward currently serves as development director for the Johnson County Park and Recreation District in the Kansas City metropolitan area. In this role, she has served on the leadership team guiding policies, revenue development, sustainability, and grant management for capital improvement projects as well as board priorities, including the Public Art Master Plan and sports/outdoor recreation tourism initiatives.

Seward is excited to bring this experience back home to Nevada County, where she previously served as co-executive director of Bear Yuba Land Trust, leading strategic development, fundraising, and public/government relations that promoted protection of land and natural resources while fostering healthy communities, nature access, and sustainable agriculture. She also held ambassador and leadership roles with the Nevada County Food Policy Council and Solid and Hazardous Waste Commission, Sierra Consortium, Land Trust Alliance, and Sierra Nevada Alliance Board of Directors.

Seward holds a master’s degree in sports administration from the University of Kansas and is pursuing a land use and environmental planning certification from the University of California, Davis.

As the senior management analyst for recreation, Seward will focus on promoting sustainable recreation in partnership with community providers and other jurisdictions to enhance recreational access, support public health and safety, realize economic opportunities, and preserve natural resource assets.

“Erika brings a wide breadth of knowledge and experience on the topics of recreation and environmental stewardship,” said Tillotson. “She understands the opportunities and challenges our community faces around open spaces and organized recreation and will play a key role in bringing together stakeholders to develop and implement a master plan for recreation and resiliency in Nevada County.”

Economic development and recreation are two of eight key objectives adopted by the Nevada County Board of Supervisors for 2022.

To learn more about the Board of Supervisors’ 2022 objectives, visit http://www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/BoardObjectives .

Source: Nevada County