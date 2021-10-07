Nevada County hits 73% turnout in recall election

Nevada County voters opposed the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom 54% to 46%, according to the county’s official vote tally released Wednesday.

The results show 29,851 Nevada County ballots were cast against removing the governor from office, as opposed to 25,426 in favor of displacing him.

The county had a turnout of 73.34%.

Statewide, unofficial results show Newsom defeating the recall effort 7,907,725 to 4,854,873 votes, or 62% to 38%. Results must be certified by Oct. 22.

Supporters of the recall needed to get over 50% of the vote to oust Newsom. If that had occurred, the top vote-getter would have replaced him.





In Nevada County, that would have been Larry Elder with 16,546 votes. Statewide, Elder took 3,534,379 votes.

Other top vote-getters in Nevada County include state Assemblyman Kevin Kiley with 3,454 votes, Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer with 2,841 votes, and real estate broker and YouTube personality Kevin Paffrath with 2,390 votes.