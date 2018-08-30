Nevada County hosts ‘scoping session’ on cannabis cultivation ordinance in Truckee Friday

Nevada County has announced it will host a scoping meeting 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, on a Environmental Impact Report for the Nevada County Commercial Cannabis Cultivation Ordinance.

The ordinance is intended to detail County regulations consistent with state law to enable a structured and logical management procedure for the cultivation of cannabis within all unincorporated areas within the County.

Commercial cannabis cultivation would be strictly limited for medical purposes. The proposed project defines and provides for the regulation for the personal use of cannabis and commercial cannabis cultivation within unincorporated County land.

The proposed project is a substantial overhaul and comprehensive update to the County's existing cannabis regulations and is being proposed, in part, as an attempt to regulate the cultivation and reduce existing environmental effects of illegal cultivation operations.

Adoption of the proposed project would render indoor, mixed-light, and outdoor cultivation of cannabis, on any parcel or premises in an area or in a quantity greater than as provided by the proposed project, or in any other way not in conformance with or in violation of the provisions of the proposed project and/or state law, as a public nuisance that may be abated by any means available by law.