Nevada County invites public to offer input in Local Road Safety Plan

NEVADA CITY, Calif. – Nevada County Public Works invites you to a public meeting about the Local Road Safety Plan on Monday, Aug. 5 at 3 p.m. at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave, Nevada City. Staff use the plan to identify roadway safety improvements in unincorporated Nevada County.

The current draft plan will discuss improving signage and managing vegetation, and highlight needed improvements at intersections and road segments such as Rough & Ready Highway at Ridge Road, which had the most intersection-based collisions. It focuses on reducing improper turning, broadside collisions and overturns, and reducing unsafe speeds, object impact and rear-end collisions.

The current draft plan also recommends increasing public education on the dangers of speeding and driving under the influence, as well as adopting traffic calming measures.

Improper turning and unsafe speeds cause 61% of collisions on Nevada County roadways. There were 544 collisions between 2020-2022, which is the dataset used for the 2025 edition of the Local Road Safety Plan.

Nevada County Public Works will host an informational meeting to provide an overview of the Local Road Safety Plan and ask for participation and input from the community and its municipal, county, state, and federal partners.

How to Participate

Read the plan at http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/roadsafetyplan .

Monday, Aug. 5 from 3-6 p.m. Board of Supervisors Chambers, 950 Maidu Ave, Nevada City Alternatively, please email your input on the plan to: public.works@nevadacountyca.gov .

Residents can also sign up for the County’s weekly newsletter to stay informed of project milestones and progress at nevadacountyca.gov/nevadacountynews or follow the County of Nevada Public Works Facebook account.