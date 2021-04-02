Nevada County issues a call for artists

Nevada County Transit Services (Nevada County Connects and Nevada County Now) is pleased to announce the Nevada County Public Art Installation Call for Artists.

We are the only rural community in California home to two state-designated California Cultural Districts. To continue to build on this rich tapestry and cultural tradition, we offer a unique opportunity for resident artists.

Nevada County Transit Services is inviting proposals from artist(s) for original artwork as part of a Transit rebranding project. This call for artists is supported by the Nevada County Arts Council and launched in anticipation of California Arts, Culture, and Creativity Month in April.

Nevada County is home to a culturally diverse population of residents, with a love for the arts, the outdoors, and our community. Artwork submitted in response to this call for artwork should reflect what draws the artist to Nevada County. Some themes that might be explored include natural beauty, local culture, outdoor adventure, or our rich history pre-dating the Gold Rush by thousands of years, with stewardship by the Nisenan and Washoe tribespeople.

Artists are encouraged to create a visual representation of their “version” of Nevada County in the form of a design. Designs should be bold, distinctive, and appropriate for public viewing. The deadline to submit artwork is April 30. The selected piece of artwork will be displayed as a single vinyl bus wrap on one out of 11 Transit Service buses. The artist of this piece will be awarded $3,000.

We offer this opportunity as a way to mark our county’s unique status and to continue to tap into the abundant and diverse history, culture, and art community.

Source: Nevada County