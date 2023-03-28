Nevada County launches recreation survey

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The County of Nevada invites the public to take a survey about how recreation can be improved throughout the county. The survey provides an opportunity to share concerns, hopes, and ideas for the future of recreation in Nevada County. Input from all community members is needed – including seniors, students, families, businesses, regional partners, and more.

This survey is the first opportunity for the public to participate in the development of the Nevada County Recreation and Resiliency Master Plan, led by the Nevada County Community Development Agency and consultants Design Workshop. The Master Plan will identify recreation needs and articulate a long-term vision for managing open spaces and recreation resources that range from local parks, playgrounds, sports fields, and facilities to rivers, trails, and outdoor access.

Recommendations will identify projects that enhance recreation access, support health and safety, preserve natural resources, and increase economic vitality. Additionally, the Master Plan will address environmental and human-related impacts including, but not limited to, wildfires, natural disasters, drought, a changing climate, and increased visitation.

Take the survey and learn more at http://www.NevadaCountyRecreation.com/plan



To receive notifications on ways to participate and the latest information, please sign up at http://www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/Recreation .

